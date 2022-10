The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of six settlements of the Kharkiv and Donetsk Regions and hit the Russian positions.

This follows from the morning summary of the General Staff of the AFU.

In particular, during the past day, units of the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Kharkiv Region; Bakhmutske, Ivanhrad, Klishchiyivka, Pervomaiske and Mariyinka of the Donetsk Region.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 10 missile and 58 airstrikes and launched up to 60 attacks using MLRSes.

Areas of more than 35 settlements were hit by enemy attacks. In particular, Kyiv and Odesa, Mykolayiv Regions; Bilohorivka, Terny, Krasnohorivka, and Mariyinka of the Donetsk Region; Nova Kamiyanka and Bilohirka, Kherson Region. For this, the enemy used cruise, aviation, and anti-aircraft-guided missiles. In addition, 43 Iranian-made Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles were involved, 38 of which were shot down by Ukrainian soldiers.

The situation in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions has not changed significantly. The threat of missile and airstrikes, as well as the use of Shahed-136 attack UAVs from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, remains.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction – the enemy used artillery of various types, in the areas of Senkivka settlements of Chernihiv Region and Seredyna-Buda and Dmytrivka of Sumy region;

in the Slobozhanskyi direction – it used tanks, mortars, barrel artillery, and MLRSes, in the areas of the settlements of Khatne, Starytsia, and Strilecha;

in the Kupiyansk direction – the enemy used mortars, barrel artillery, and MLRSes in the areas of Berestov, Hrianykivka, Dvorichna, Kotliarivka, Serebrianka, and Stelmakhivka settlements;

in the Lyman direction - the enemy used artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Hrekivka, Zarichne, Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, and Terny. Here the enemy also used shock UAVs;

in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, the enemy inflicted fire damage using tanks, mortars, barrel artillery, and MLRSes along the contact line;

in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled more than 15 settlements. Among them are Bilohoriya, Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, Malynivka, Orikhiv, and Shevchenko;

the occupiers shelled military and civilian infrastructure in the Pivdennyi Buh direction. Areas of more than 20 settlements along the contact line were damaged by fire. The enemy made more than 30 UAV sorties to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

The General Staff reports that in the settlement of Blahodatne, Kherson Region, construction materials and metal constructions of estates for the equipment of engineering fortifications are being seized from private households of civilians.

Aviation of the AFU carried out 22 strikes during the past day. It was confirmed that 18 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, a support point, as well as three positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. Air defense units shot down three cruise missiles.

Missile troops and artillery hit the control post, the area of ​​concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, two air defense and artillery units, one ammunition depot, and other military targets of the enemy.

It will be recalled that the AFU denied the capture of the suburb of Bakhmut by the Russians.

On Sunday, the AFU repelled nine enemy attacks in Donbas.