Russia has increased the number of ships stationed in the Black Sea to nine units. In particular, two of them are carriers equipped with Kalibr missiles.

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

"Despite the continuation of the stormy weather, the enemy ship group has been increased to nine units, including two airborne pods and two Kalibr-type surface-to-air missile carriers," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian kamikaze drones attacked Kyiv on Monday morning, and at least four explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi District.

As a result of an attack by kamikaze drones, an explosion occurred in a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi District of the capital.