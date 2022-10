Due to damage to critical infrastructure facilities for consumers of the Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Regions, emergency power outages schedules have been introduced.

The Kirovograd Regional Military Administration announced this on the Telegram channel with reference to the technical directorate of PrJSC Kirovohradoblenergo on Monday, October 17.

The duration of the interruption in the power supply of consumers during the shutdown schedule is 2 hours, but in agreement with local executive authorities may be a longer period of time. In the event of a significant shortage of generating power, it is allowed to repeatedly disconnect the same lines according to the Emergency Outage Schedules with a break between outages for 1-2 hours, notes the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, Russia attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine in Kyiv, in the Dnipropetrovsk Region and the Sumy Region, hundreds of settlements were de-energized.

On October 17, the Ukrenergo National Energy Company did not rule out the introduction of emergency power outage schedules.

Also, on October 17, emergency power outages began in Dnipro and the region after a missile strike by Russians on energy infrastructure.