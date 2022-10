Ukraine expects the delivery of the first NASAMS air defense systems, Ukrainian soldiers are finishing their mastery of equipment.

Minister of Defense Oleksii Rieznikov announced this on Facebook on Monday, October 17.

Rieznikov noted that the United Kingdom and the Netherlands have already announced their intentions to provide additional missiles for the air defense/missile defense system to Ukraine, intensive dialogue with French partners on the Crotale air defense system is ongoing and there is hope for decision-making on SAMP-T systems. Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles Fernandez decided to provide HAWK systems.

"And regarding the most recent events. On 13 October in Brussels, together with my French colleague Sebastien Lecornu on behalf of our Governments, we signed an intergovernmental agreement regarding the French defence and security grant. A fund will be established to purchase weapons and military equipment from French manufacturers for Ukrainian defence needs. This is the visible part of Ramstein-6,” the Minister wrote.

He noted that soon Ukrainian will receive the first NASAMS air defense systems, Ukrainian soldiers are finishing mastering the equipment.

Moreover, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have undergone training, and tens of thousands are preparing for training in partner countries.

In addition, Ukraine has mastered more than 300 NATO standards, reforms the defense procurement system according to NATO principles, and implements the NATO LOFGAS system to ensure accounting and logistics.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 12, the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, said that historical decisions are being made to close the Ukrainian sky.

On October 11, John Kirby, coordinator of the U.S. National Security Council for Strategic Communications, said that Washington was working to accelerate the supply of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine.

On October 10, U.S. President Joseph Biden promised Ukraine advanced air defense systems.