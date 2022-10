Russia Will Send To Belarus 9,000 Military And About 400 Units Of Tanks And Combat Vehicles

Russia will transfer to the territory of Belarus up to 9,000 personnel, about 400 pieces of ground equipment and up to 100 artillery pieces as part of the deployment of a group of troops of the so-called allied state.

The representative of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus Valery Revenko announced this on his Twitter account.

"The total number before arriving in the Republic of Belarus will be up to 9,000 personnel, about 170 tanks, up to 200 armored fighting vehicles and up to 100 guns and mortars with a caliber of more than 100 mm," Revenko wrote.

According to the Russian agency RIA Novosti, during a briefing for foreign military diplomats, Revenko said that the deployment of the group of the allied state is allegedly carried out exclusively in order to strengthen the defense of the borders of Russia and Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 15, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that echelons with the Russian military began to arrive in Belarus.

And the next day, October 16, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the arrival of the aviation component of the group of troops of the so-called allied state.