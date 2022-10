MP Merezhko Says China Aware Of Russia Preparing New Crimes In Ukraine, So It Urged Its Citizens To Leave

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People faction) is sure that China urged its citizens to leave Ukraine, because the PRC knows about Russia's preparation of new war crimes.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"China as the closest partner and ally of Russia is aware of the war crimes of the terrorist Russian regime," he said.

Merezhko said that China and Russia officially have a "partnership without borders."

Earlier, China and Egypt appealed to their citizens to leave Ukraine as quickly as possible due to the difficult security situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday morning, Russian kamikaze drones attacked Kyiv, 5 explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi District.

One of the drones struck a residential apartment building in the center of the capital, killing four people.