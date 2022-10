Russia's Ministry of Defense says 108 Ukrainian female soldiers have been released in exchange for 110 Russians, including 72 civilian sailors.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 17, as a result of the negotiation process, 110 Russian citizens were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime, including 72 Russian sailors from civilian ships held by the Kyiv regime since February 2022. 108 female servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were transferred to the Ukrainian side. Two Ukrainian women voluntarily refused to return to Ukraine before the exchange, wishing to remain in the Russian Federation," the report said.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation notes that the exchange was held with the personal participation of the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova.

Aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Aerospace Forces of Russia will deliver freed citizens of Russia to Moscow.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak said that Ukraine released 108 women from Russian captivity.