EU Creates Military Assistance Mission To Support AFU And Allocates Another EUR 500 Million In Aid

The Council of the European Union has established a Military Assistance Mission to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine and additionally agreed on the allocation of EUR 500 million within the framework of the European Peace Fund in order to further support the military capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the statement of the EU Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Council today agreed to set up a Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine),” it said.

It is noted that the purpose of the mission is to promote the strengthening of the military capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the effective conduct of military operations.

Also, in response to Ukraine's request for military support, EUMAM Ukraine will provide individual, collective and specialized training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Territorial Defense Forces, as well as coordination and synchronization of the activities of member states supporting the preparation.

EUMAM Ukraine will operate on the territory of EU member states and will have its operational headquarters in Brussels (Belgium) to ensure overall coordination at the strategic level.

Vice Admiral Herve Blejean, the Director of the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC) within the EEAS, will be the Mission Commander.

The mandate of the non-executive mission will initially last two years, and the financial reference amount for the common costs for this period will be EUR 106,700,000.

The mission will ensure coordination with member states’ bilateral activities in support of Ukraine, as well as with other like-minded international partners, and will be open to participation of third states.

In addition, the Council approved the allocation of another EUR 500 million of assistance to Ukraine.

It is noted that the amount of equipment that will be provided in the new support package corresponds to the current priorities determined by the Ukrainian government.

Thus, EUR 490 million will go to military weapons for defense purposes, another EUR 10 million - to provide equipment and consumables, such as personal protective equipment, first aid kits, and fuel.

Also, this amount will provide maintenance and repair of military equipment, which has already been transferred to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday morning Russia attacked Kyiv with kamikaze drones.

As a result of an enemy attack on a residential building in the center of the capital, three people were killed, in particular, a young couple who were waiting for the birth of a child.