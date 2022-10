The Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement with the Russian government on the re-export of goods.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The protocol between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Russian Federation on the implementation of the agreement on the re-export of goods and the procedure for issuing a permit for re-export dated April 15, 1994 in bilateral relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation has been terminated," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada denounced the double taxation agreement with Russia.