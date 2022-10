On Monday, October 17, another 5 ships with 122,300 tons of agricultural products left for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe from the sea trade ports of Great Odesa.

This was announced by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"5 ships with 122,300 tons of agricultural products left the ports of Great Odesa for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe. Among them is the bulk carrier NEW LIBERTY, which will deliver 25,000 tons of wheat to Kenya. The bulk carrier CHOLA TREASURE will deliver 61,800 tons rapeseed to Pakistan," the statement reads.

It is noted that since the beginning of the implementation of the grain initiative, 350 ships with 7.8 million tons of agricultural products left the ports of Greater Odesa for the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 16, a grain caravan left the ports of Odesa for Kenya, Asia and Europe.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.