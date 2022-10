Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi urges residents of Kyiv not to try to shoot down enemy drones with small arms.

He said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, he confirmed that one of the drones that attacked Kyiv on Monday morning was shot down by small arms.

'We were at the spot directly where these drones were flying in. It is in the center of Kyiv, near the railway station. On Zhylianska Street. And that's where we saw the remains of one drone that was really hit by small arms. But in fact, the probability of such a shoot-down is extremely small, and the danger, if an inexperienced person just shoots up from the weapon, exceeds the probability of shooting down... Using the opportunity, I want to turn to the citizens, to those who own weapons, from a pistol, from a carbine, you should not shoot between multi-storey buildings, because this can lead to injury and trouble more than the ability to shoot down a drone," he said.

Monastyrskyi confirmed that police in the center of Kyiv opened fire because they saw that drones were flying one after another, and one of the drones was actually shot down with small arms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday morning, Russian kamikaze drones attacked Kyiv, at least four explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi District.

Monastyrskyi said that on Monday the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 25 of 30 enemy drones sent by the invaders to Kyiv.