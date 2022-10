On Monday morning, Russia attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv, the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy Regions, hundreds of settlements were de-energized. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This morning, Russian terrorists once again attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine in three regions. In particular, 5 drone strikes were recorded in Kyiv. Energy facilities and a residential building were damaged. The aggressor also launched rocket attacks on critical infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy Regions. Hundreds of settlements were de-energized as a result of the attack," he wrote.

Shmyhal added that currently all services are working on eliminating the consequences of shelling and restoring electricity supply, each region has an anti-crisis response plan.

The Prime Minister appealed to Ukrainians to take a united and conscious approach to economical electricity consumption, especially during peak hours, in order to stabilize the energy system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday morning, Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian kamikaze drones, at least 4 explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that on October 10-11, Russian missiles hit about a third of Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities.