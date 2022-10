In Kyiv, a kamikaze drone attack on a residential building killed a young couple who were waiting for the birth of a child. Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on his Facebook page.

"During search and rescue work, the bodies of three killed civilians were recovered in a residential building in the center, where a Russian drone hit. Among them were a young couple, a husband and a wife who were expecting a child. The woman was 6 months pregnant," he wrote.

Adviser to the Minister of Interior Affairs Anton Herashchenko said that Bohdan and Viktoria were 34 years old.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday morning, Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure in Kyiv, the Dnipropetrovsk Region and the Sumy Region, hundreds of settlements were de-energized.

In addition, as a result of the attack by kamikaze drones in the Shevchenkivskyi District of the capital, an explosion occurred in a residential building.

Also from under the rubble of an apartment building, which was hit by a kamikaze drone, cat Filya was saved.

Meanwhile, educational institutions in Kyiv are working remotely due to a drone attack on the city.