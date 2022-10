Ukraine Working Through Diplomatic Channels To Stop Supply Of Weapons To Russia From Iran - Arakhamia

The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, said that Ukraine is working through diplomatic channels to stop the supply of weapons to Russia from Iran. Arahamia announced this on the Telegram channel after receiving information that Russia attacked Kyiv with kamikaze drones on Monday morning, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As for Iran, we are already working through diplomatic channels with neighboring countries to stop all existing logistical corridors," he wrote.

Arakhamia noted that thanks to the kamikaze drones, Russia once again managed to show the terrorist essence of its state and provide Ukraine with additional arguments for speeding up the supply of weapons by Western partners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday morning, Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian kamikaze drones, at least 4 explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

In September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to respond to the facts of the use of Iranian-made weapons by Russian troops on Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine stripped Iran's ambassador of accreditation for his country's supply of weapons to Russia.