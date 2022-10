Utility Workers In Luhansk Region Forcibly Put On Military Register And Want Them To Mobilize - General Staff

In Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk Region, utility workers were forcibly registered for military service under Russian law and want them to mobilize.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The occupiers are trying to replenish their losses in manpower and massively mobilize men in the temporarily occupied territories.

"So, according to the available information, in Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk Region, workers of utility services were forcibly put on military registration according to Russian legislation and a so-called medical examination was conducted," the General Staff reports.

According to its results, all were found to be suitable for military service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military command threw poorly trained conscripts into battle, some of whom have already been killed in Ukraine. This became the reason for criticism of the military command.

In Russia, the draft of men for the war in Ukraine is carried out by roundups, and in Moscow the plan is not even half implemented.

Russia is sending untrained mobilized soldiers to the war in Ukraine, as a result of which the occupiers are suffering numerous losses.

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the invaders continue to conduct a "mobilization campaign". Representatives of military commissariats pay the most attention to drivers and tractor drivers.

In Luhansk, men are immediately sent into battle by the occupiers without training.