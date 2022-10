Air defense forces shot down 15 kamikaze drones in south of Ukraine on Monday.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On October 17, from 3:30 a.m. to 6:50 a.m., the forces and means of air defense of the Southern Air Command shot down 15 drones: 6 - over the Odesa Region and 9 - over the Mykolaiv Region.

In total, 26 Shahed-136 were destroyed in the southern direction during the night from October 16 to 17.

The enemy also attacked critical infrastructure in the eastern direction with cruise missiles of various types.

3 missiles were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Command East.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 4 hits of kamikaze drones were recorded in Kyiv. According to Herashchenko, the target of the strikes was a critical infrastructure facility. He added that the destruction at the place of hitting the residential building is significant.

As a result of an attack by kamikaze drones, an explosion occurred in a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. Klitschko noted that the rescue work is ongoing, the extinguishing of destroyed building structures and the demolition of rubble are ongoing.