The last line of communication with the power grid was disconnected due to Russian shelling at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This was reported by the press service of Energoatom on October 17.

According to the company, on Monday, Russian troops once again fired at substations of critical infrastructure in the territory controlled by Ukraine, as a result of which at 03:59 a.m. the last communication line of 750 kV Zaporizhzhia NPP - Dniprovska was disconnected.

It is emphasized that during the transitional process, due to a short-term voltage drop, the reserve transformer of the Zaporizhzhia NPP's own needs was turned off and the diesel generators were started.

In addition, the 750 kV communication line of the Southern Ukrainian NPP - Dniprovska was disconnected, but without affecting the station's load.

"Racist terrorists have changed their tactics and are now trying to blackmail Ukraine and the whole world with missile attacks on remote substations through which the NPP is powered," Energoatom emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, the highest governing body of the IAEA adopted a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

At the same time, on October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an order ordering the transfer of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to the "federal ownership" of the Russian Federation.

On October 6, Grossi said that the Zaporizhzhia NNP remains Ukrainian, despite the statement of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.