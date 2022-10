Russia becoming more and more isolated and is losing the war – Borrell

Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell says that Russia will lose the war. He also emphasized the need to continue supporting Ukraine.

He said this before the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU countries, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

"The socio-economic consequences of the war continue all over the world. Russia is becoming more and more isolated, we have seen this in the UN in recent days. Morally, politically, even militarily, Russia is losing this war. We must continue to support Ukraine," Borrell said.

He expressed hope that the ministers will decide on the creation of a new training mission for the Ukrainian military on Monday.

According to Borrell, the ministers will also discuss possible sanctions against Iran, which supplies Russia with military drones for attacks on Ukraine.

"We will consider concrete evidence of Iran's involvement, which Tehran strongly denies. Ukrainian Minister Dmytro Kuleba will take part in the meeting. But today's sanctions will be related to repression against protesters," he added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of 9 a.m., Monday, October 17, four hostile "arrivals" of Iranian drones were officially recorded in Kyiv.

In addition, as a result of an attack by kamikaze drones, an explosion occurred in a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi District of the capital.