The Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted painful losses on the occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The defeat of the enemy's manpower, weapons and military equipment over the previous days has been confirmed. As a result of accurate strikes by the Defense Forces, the enemy suffered the following losses in the populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia Region: Molochansk - up to 40 wounded, Kamiyanka-Dniprovska - 5 units of weapons and military equipment and about 25 wounded, Enerhodar - up to 20 wounded," the General Staff reported.

In addition, in Orikhiv and Huliaipole, the AFU hit up to 5 units of weapons and military equipment and injured more than 50 occupiers, in Polohy - about 7 units of military equipment and up to 30 wounded.

The information is being specified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, October 16, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the Torske, Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk Region.

At least 17 people were killed as a result of the attack of the Russian occupiers on the residential quarters of Zaporizhzhia overnight into October 9.

In Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers destroyed two schools in the Polohy District.\