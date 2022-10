On Sunday, October 16, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Torske, Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk Region.

The Air Force of Defense conducted more than 30 strikes. Damage to 25 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as six positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, was confirmed.

It is also reported that the air defense units of the AFU shot down fifteen enemy UAVs.

Missile forces and artillery hit two control points, one air defense position and one ammunition depot in the past day.

At the same time, the enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on trying to restrain the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and at the same time is trying to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions.

"The enemy is shelling the positions of the AFU along the entire line of contact, carrying out engineering equipment of defensive positions and boundaries in certain directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of warfare, it strikes critical infrastructure and civilian premises," says the summary of the General Staff.

Last day, the enemy launched two missile and twenty-six air strikes, carried out more than eighty attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than twenty settlements were hit by the enemy. In particular, Bilopillia of the Sumy Region, Sloviyansk, Pavlivka and Novosilka of the Donetsk Region, Marhanets of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, Pravdyne and Bilohirka of the Kherson Region. The enemy attacked Mykolayiv with fifteen kamikaze drones, eleven of them were shot down by our defenders.

The situation remains unchanged in the Volyn, Polisskyi and Siversk directions. The threat of missile and air strikes, as well as the use of Shahed-136 attack UAVs from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, remains.

It will be recalled that the AFU denied the capture of the suburb of Bakhmut by the Russians.