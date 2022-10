As of 9 a.m., Monday, October 17, four enemy kamikaze drones reached their targets in Kyiv.

This follows from a statement by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"The enemy continues to attack. A residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi District has been hit. For now, the information about the casualties is being clarified," the City Military Administration emphasized.

Residents of the city were urged to stay in shelters.

Adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Herashchenko, clarified that the capital was attacked by enemy drones of Iranian production.

"A significant part was shot down on approach in the Kyiv Region. But some were able to reach their target. One drone hit a residential building," he said on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel.

According to Herashchenko, the target of the strikes was a critical infrastructure facility. He added that the destruction at the place of hitting the residential building is significant.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with kamikaze drones. Explosions rang out in the capital.

It is also reported that the work of air defense was reported in the Kyiv Region.