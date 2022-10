Since the air alert was announced on October 17 in Kyiv before the beginning of the educational process, all educational institutions are working remotely.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

"All educational institutions in the capital have switched to remote learning mode, as the air alert was announced before the beginning of the educational process," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with kamikaze drones. Explosions rang out in the capital.

It is also reported that the work of air defense was reported in the Kyiv Region.