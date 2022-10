In the morning of Monday, October 17, there were at least four explosions in Kyiv - the Russians attacked with kamikaze drones.

This was reported by some Telegram channels and Capital’s Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

As Klitschko reported, there was an explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi District - in the center of the capital. All services are working at the scene.

Klitschko also reported that there was another explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi District.

According to Klitschko, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi District as a result of a drone attack. Fire departments are working.

Several residential buildings were also damaged.

Head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Yermak confirmed that the Russians attacked the city with kamikaze drones.