Today, October 16, at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov met with Minister of Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar to discuss the implementation of the Grain Initiative and its continuation after November 22, 2022.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Infrastructure on Facebook on Sunday, October 16.

"Today, together with the Minister of Defense of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, we discussed the progress of the implementation of the Grain Initiative. Since its launch, more than 7.7 million tons of agricultural products have been exported, which has already stabilized food prices and counteracted the threat of global hunger. Participating parties of the Initiative - the UN, Turkey, and Ukraine expressed their readiness to continue its operation and assured that they will make maximum efforts for its successful implementation. At the moment, there is no doubt that the work of the grain corridor will be continued after November 22," the message said.

Also, during the meeting, the Ukrainian side emphasized the importance of speeding up the process of ship inspection by the Joint Coordination Center, thanks to which it will be possible to significantly increase the volume of grain exports to the countries of Africa, Asia, and Europe, as well as prevent the formation of queues at inspections, the Ministry of Infrastructure emphasizes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

On October 16, Ukraine sent 140,000 more tons of agricultural products to countries in Africa, Asia, and Europe.

On October 13, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), announced Moscow's readiness to abandon the extension of the grain agreement.