A thorough physical examination of the Guest-Greeting Pine, a famous landmark on Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province, has kicked off for better conservation of this millenary tree. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The 10-meter-tall pine, whose roots sprang from the rocks on the UNESCO world heritage site, stands at an altitude of more than 1,600 meters. Its most recognizable feature is a long branch extending much like an outstretched arm in a welcoming gesture.

"Since 1998, a thorough physical examination has been carried out about every six years to track the tree's growth, and this year marks the fifth such examination which will last till the end of October", – said Wu Yijun, an engineer with the management committee of the Huangshan Mountain scenic area.

A series of work such as growth evaluation, growing environment improvement, anticorrosion, restoration and reinforcement of the tree trunk, and pruning will also be carried out during the period. A temporary scaffold has been erected covering the entire tree.

A team of multidisciplinary experts in plant physiology and other relevant fields conducts the examination and evaluation, and will accordingly formulate a comprehensive protection plan for the pine.

"Some other old and famous trees on Huangshan Mountain will also undergo a similar examination this year", – Wu noted.

The Guest-Greeting Pine, a famous landmark on Huangshan Mountain in east China. Video by Xinhua.