Echelons with Russian servicemen, which are part of the regional grouping of troops, have arrived in the Republic of Belarus.

This is stated in a message posted on the official page of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus on Telegram.

According to representatives of the department, Russian soldiers in Belarus "were welcomed with bread and salt."

They also said that the decision to create a regional grouping of troops was adopted and is being implemented allegedly "in the interests of strengthening the protection and defense of the border of the Union State."

"This decision was dictated by continuous activity in the border areas with us," the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus emphasized.