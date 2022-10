The Armed Forces of Ukraine is trying to launch an offensive in the area of ​​the village of Dudchany in Beryslav district.

This was stated by the so-called deputy "head of the administration" of the Russian occupied part of the Kherson Region, Kyrylo Stremousov. The collaborator expressed the corresponding fears in his video posted on Telegram.

According to the traitor, one of the directions of the offensive of the Ukrainian forces is the Dudchany-Beryslav Road.

Stremousov insists that the situation is supposedly under the control of the Russian military.

The pro-Russian traitor called on the residents of the region to "send their children on vacation to the Russian Federation" in order to "let them deal with" the AFU.