The leadership of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published data on enemy losses during October 14.

This is stated in the operative summary, the text of which is posted on the official page of the General Staff of the AFU on Facebook.

In particular, the document emphasizes that Russian troops have lost 2 helicopters and 11 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to October 15 approximately amounted to: