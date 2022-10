Saudi Arabia will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of USD 400 million.

This was reported by the Saudi state news agency SPA after the talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman on Friday.

"The president also expressed gratitude and appreciation for the decision of the leadership of Saudi Arabia to offer Ukraine an additional package of humanitarian aid in the amount of USD 400 million, which will help alleviate the suffering of Ukrainian citizens in the wake of the crisis. He emphasized that these humanitarian aid initiatives are evidence of the prince's desire to ease the human suffering of Ukraine people, which he will never forget," the agency reported.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud emphasized the commitment to respect for the state sovereignty of Ukraine and added that the Kingdom's vote for the resolution condemning Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories stems from Saudi Arabia's commitment to principles deeply rooted in the UN Charter and international law.

