On the morning of October 15, Russian occupation forces hit one of the communities of the Kyiv Region with a rocket.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

"There was a rocket attack on one of the communities of the region. All services are working, rescuers are on the spot. So far, there are no casualties," ​​said the head of the region.

At the same time, Kuleba did not specify the place where the rocket fell, but emphasized the need for witnesses not to publish detailed visual information about the place of shelling.

According to residents and mass media, the explosion was heard in Bucha around 7 a.m.

The alarm itself in Kyiv Region lasted from 7:08 to 8:08 a.m.