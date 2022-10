Yesterday, October 14, the Ukrainian military struck a Russian military base in Melitopol.

Melitopol City Mayor Ivan Fedorov wrote about this on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The roasting of Russians in Melitopol continues. Last night, there was a lot of noise in the area of ​​the airfield: 4 powerful explosions followed by detonation. According to preliminary data, the enemy military base, which the occupiers are unsuccessfully trying to restore, once again suffered losses," he wrote.

According to him, after a series of explosions, the Russian military took out the liquidated equipment from there.

"Let him not rest in peace, like the ruscists themselves," he added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Fedorov said that in the afternoon of September 17, five explosions rang out in the village of Bogatyr, Zaporizhzhia Region, where the Russian base was located.

On the same day, Ukrainian partisans blew up the railway in the occupied Melitopol, through which the Russian occupiers deliver weapons and fuel for military equipment from Crimea.

Also, on September 17, a fire broke out at a Russian military base near Melitopol. In the middle of the night, near the occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region, a facility where the personnel and equipment of the occupiers are stationed was on fire.