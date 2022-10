Official representatives of the U.S. Department of Defense reported what the new package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of USD 725 million will specifically include. According to the text of the official bulletin promulgated by the Pentagon on October 14, it is emphasized that the U.S. provides assistance "to meet Ukraine's critical needs in the field of security and defense."

In particular, the aid package will include:

additional ammunition for highly mobile artillery missile systems (HIMARS);

23,000 155-mm artillery shells;

500 high-precision 155-mm artillery shells;

5,000 155-mm rounds for remote anti-tank mine (RAAM) systems;

5 thousand units of anti-tank weapons;

high-speed anti-radiation missiles (HARM);

more than 200 highly mobile multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV);

small arms and more than 2 million ammunition for them;

medical devices.

The United States Department of Defense noted that since January 2021, the United States has allocated more than USD 18.2 billion for security assistance to Ukraine.