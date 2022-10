In the Russian Belgorod, as a result of allegedly shelling, an outbreak occurred at an electric substation. The fire began allegedly as a result of shelling.

The governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov announced this on his Telegram channel.

Gladkov wrote that he was at the scene of the incident. The head of the Ministry of Emergencies of the region and the head of housing and communal services of the region also arrived at the burning substation with him.

"As quickly as possible, we will try to eliminate the consequences. Estimated time of switching to a backup source is up to 4 hours," the message said.

According to Gladkov, the city's water supply was not affected, the pumps were transferred to other power lines.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine or the Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on this incident.

On social networks, a video of an explosion at the substation made by eyewitnesses is actively circulating.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a day earlier, on October 13, part of a downed missile fell on the roof of an apartment building in Belgorod.

On the same day, a detonation took place in the village of Oktyabrsky at an ammunition depot, it is known about the killed and wounded employees of the Russian Guard.