The Russian authorities have instructed to complete the repair and reconstruction of the destroyed elements of the Crimean Bridge by July 1, 2023. Earlier in the occupied Crimea they said that it would take two months to restore the bridge.

This is stated in the text of the order of the government of the Russian Federation, which is published on the portal of legal information.

"Determine the deadline for which the state contracts for the performance of work specified in paragraph 1 of this order are concluded on July 1, 2023," the document says.

Also, from the published order, you can find out that the company Nizhneangarsktransstroy will be engaged in the restoration of the Crimean Bridge.

The company was the only one to be allowed to perform work on the damaged bridge.

The customer is the Taman Federal Highway Administration of the Federal Road Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 10, the head of the occupation administration of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that it would take no more than a month and a half to restore the bridge.

Recall that on the morning of October 8, a powerful explosion occurred on the Crimean Bridge, which led to the partial collapse of the automobile part of the bridge, as well as damage to the railway bridge.

Last Wednesday, October 12, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia said that the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov is allegedly the organizer of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.