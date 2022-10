Fridman And Other Shareholders Of Alfa Bank (Ukraine) Ready To Transfer Bank's Shares To State Free Of Charge

Mikhail Fridman and other shareholders of Alfa Bank (Ukraine) are ready to transfer the bank's shares to the state free of charge.

The bank informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

The co-owners of the bank sent a corresponding letter to the head of the NBU, Andrii Pyshnyi.

Fridman explains the need for such an appeal by a coordinated media attack against the bank and high-profile statements in the press about its future, which causes anxiety among customers.

In October, meetings of representatives of the bank with EU regulatory bodies are planned in Brussels regarding the possibility of practical implementation of recapitalization of USD 1 billion at the expense of funds frozen by sanctions.

Such recapitalization will be a good example for other investors.

Fridman said that the shareholders will respect the decision of the state authorities to transfer control over the bank to the state or another shareholder and will not challenge the decision in the courts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2022, the NBU approved the trustee of Alfa Bank (Ukraine) Simeon Dyankov, who received the right to vote for shares belonging to shareholders whose reputation is recognized as impeccable.

Dyankov currently participates in the management of Alfa-bank (Ukraine) within the scope of his powers.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom stated that the Ukrainian Alfa Bank is a separate legal entity that is not related to the Russian bank and is not subject to sanctions.

In July, Alfa Bank (Ukraine) decided to change its name to Sens Bank.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Russian businessman Mikhail Fridman is ready to transfer USD 1 billion from his personal fortune to the Ukrainian Alfa Bank, which he co-founded, in order to persuade the United Kingdom to lift sanctions on it.

After that, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, announced the need to increase the capital of Alfa Bank (Ukraine) 2.3 times to UAH 65.3 billion.