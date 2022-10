A Chinese research team has completed the genome analysis of silkworm germplasm resources on a large scale and drawn the world's first super pan-genome map of the silkworm, said Southwest University. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency. http://www.chinaview.cn/

The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

"Pan-genome is the sum of all genomic information in a species, which covers more genetic diversity than a single reference genome", – said Dai Fangyin with Southwest University, leader of the research team.

"The silkworm is an important economic insect for producing silk. But currently available genomes limit understanding of its genetic diversity and the discovery of valuable alleles for breeding", – Dai said.

The researchers deeply re-sequenced 1,078 silkworms and assembled long-read genomes for 545 representatives. They constructed a high-resolution pan-genome dataset representing almost the entire genomic content of silkworms.

"The research is of great significance for breaking through the bottleneck of silkworm breeding and promoting the innovation of silkworm germplasm resources", – said Xiang Zhonghuai, academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering.