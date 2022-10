The Russian Federation has 25-28% of high-precision missiles remaining in its arsenal from the number that was as of February 24.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov in an interview with Radio NV.

"Our intelligence works flawlessly. We know with a mathematical error the number of missiles remaining on the territory of the Russian Federation. It is precisely the high-precision ones that are the most troublesome for us. I do not have the right to name the absolute numbers that you would like to hear from me. But if we take the percentages, then we are talking about the fact that there remains 25-28% of the total amount that they had as of February 24," he answered.

According to Danilov, the Russian Federation "still has a little" of Soviet-style missiles, such as the S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, but there are far fewer of them than there were since the invasion began on February 24.

"The Russian Federation, a terrorist country, is becoming weaker and weaker every day," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 500 Russian occupiers over the past day, so the total losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine amounted to about 64,300 soldiers.

In addition, over the past day, on October 13, the Russian occupiers launched 2 missile and 16 air strikes on Ukraine.