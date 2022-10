Since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian military has liberated 1,620 settlements from the invaders.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that, in particular, 75 settlements have already been deoccupied in the Kherson Region.

Gradually, where possible, law enforcement officers are involved to carry out measures to restore security and law and order.

War crimes are also being documented.

Thus, since the beginning of the de-occupation of the settlements of the Kherson Region, 121 cases of war crimes have been documented.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military has already liberated 7 settlements in the Luhansk Region.