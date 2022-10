We Are Getting Closer To Creation Of Protective Zone For Zaporizhzhia NPP - IAEA Director General Grossi

The General Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, after consultations with Russia and Ukraine, announced the approach to the creation of a protective zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Region).

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Arrived in Poland by night train from Ukraine after an intensive week of consultations with Russia and Ukraine. We are approaching the creation of a protective zone for the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the situation at the station is unacceptable, and we need immediate action to protect it," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, the highest governing body of the IAEA adopted a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

At the same time, on October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an order ordering the transfer of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to the "federal ownership" of the Russian Federation.

On October 6, Grossi said that the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains Ukrainian, despite the statement of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.