Russia Has 300 Iranian Drones Left, Wants To Buy Several Thousand More - Reznikov

Approximately 300 Iranian-made kamikaze drones are in service in the Russian Federation, while the aggressor state intends to purchase several thousand more such drones.

Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov announced this on the air of the national telethon on Friday, October 14.

Reznikov noted that Iran denies selling its drones to Russia, but they continue to attack Ukrainian ground.

"About 300 Iranian kamikaze drones remained in service with the Russian army, the occupiers themselves say this in intercepted conversations. Currently, the Russian Federation is trying to purchase several thousand more UAVs from Iran, but whether the aggressor country will be able to do this is still in question," the Minister of Defense said.

Reznikov also warned that Ukraine should be ready that Russia is going to buy a new batch of drones. To combat drone activity, the state is asking partners to provide more air defense systems and is developing a counteraction to Iranian "mopeds."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 14, Reznikov said that Russia has more than 600 missiles of various types in stock.

Also on October 14, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that 25-28% of precision missiles remained in service with the Russian Federation from the number as of February 24.

Over the past day, October 13, the Russian occupiers launched 2 missile and 16 airstrikes on Ukraine.