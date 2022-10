President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The participants of the meeting heard reports of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Head of Intelligence and the commanders of the troops of the operational areas on the situation on the fronts and probable actions of the enemy in the coming period.

Steps to further liberate Ukrainian territories were outlined.

Also at the meeting, the issues of logistical support for the troops, in particular the uninterrupted supply of ammunition, and preparation for winter were considered.

In addition, a further settlement of the activities of volunteer formations of territorial communities was discussed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which they discussed the consequences of Russian missile strikes.