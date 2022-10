Discussed Situation on Battlefield and Defense Needs. Zelenskyy Spoke with Nauseda

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda have discussed the situation on the battlefield and the defense needs of Ukraine.

The head of state wrote about this on his Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I keep in touch with our friend - President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda. We discussed the situation on the battlefield, the defense needs of our state, further Euro-Atlantic integration," Zelenskyy said.

The President also thanked for the congratulations on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.

