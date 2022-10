The Russian Federation has already spent two-thirds of its arsenal of missiles, but it still has more than 600 missiles of various types.

Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Demilitarization of Russia. By using hundreds of precision missiles against civilian objects of Ukraine, the aggressor state reduces its capabilities to defeat military facilities. Two conclusions: Russia's military defeat is inevitable; Russia is a terrorist state," he wrote.

According to the Ministry of Defense, before the start of the full-scale war, the Russian Federation had 900 Iskander land-based missiles, 500 Kalibr-type sea-based missiles and 444 Kh-101 and Kh-555-type air-launched cruise missiles.

Currently, 609 missiles remain in Russia's arsenal: 124 Iskanders, 272 Kalibrs and 213 Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that 25-28% of precision-guided missiles remained in service with the Russian army from the number that Russia had as of February 24.