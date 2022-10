Night Attack In Zaporizhzhia. Rocket Attack Of Russians Ended In Fire

On the night of October 14, the Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia with rockets. As a result of hitting the infrastructural facility, a fire started.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, stated this.

According to him, the Russian military hit the regional center with three S-300 missiles. Infrastructure facilities were affected. Fires broke out at the hit site.

According to preliminary information, there are no victims, but the rescuers continue to sort through the debris.

The head of the region reminded that today the occupiers can shell the region especially hard.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of October 12, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles. 7 hits were recorded.

In addition, the Russian occupiers increased the personnel at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Over the past day, the Russian occupiers have launched 2 missile and 16 airstrikes on Ukraine.

During October 13, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 19 strikes against the accumulation of weapons and objects of the Russian occupation army in various areas of the front.