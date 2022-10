The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is expecting the start of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) mission in Ukraine next week.

This is stated in the message of the NBU with reference to the chairman Andrii Pyshnyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are very grateful to the International Monetary Fund for the financial support provided. We are expecting the start of the IMF mission next week. We hope to reach agreements on macroeconomic indicators, parameters of the state budget for 2023 and sources of covering its deficit, which will be the start of work on a new program with Fond," Pyshnyi emphasized.

On September 30, 2022, the IMF Board of Executive Directors approved the expansion of the RFI anti-crisis financing instruments for countries suffering from significant balance of payments deficits caused by the global food crisis.

This enabled Ukraine to receive an additional tranche within the framework of this instrument.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the IMF allocated an additional USD 1.4 billion to Ukraine.

Ukraine expects to receive financing from the IMF under a new special program in November-December.

The Board of Executive Directors of the International Monetary Fund approved the expansion of anti-crisis financing instruments, which will enable Ukraine to apply for a new tranche within the scope of the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI).

The Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) provides rapid access to financial assistance to those countries that have urgent needs to balance the balance of payments, in particular as a result of military conflicts.