Over the past day, the Russian occupiers have launched 2 missile and 16 airstrikes on Ukraine.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The aggressor continues to focus its efforts on attempts to implement its plans to enter the administrative border of the Donetsk Region, as well as to maintain the captured districts of the Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv Regions.

The enemy is shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops along the entire contact line, carrying out engineering equipment of the positions in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance, raising reserves, carrying out mobilization, and recruiting mercenaries.

The enemy does not stop striking the critical infrastructure and civilian objects of Ukraine.

During the past 24 hours, objects and civilians were damaged in the settlements of Brody (Lviv Region), Nalyvaikivka of the Kyiv Region, Mykolayiv and Nikopol.

The enemy used cruise, aviation, anti-aircraft guided missiles and strike unmanned aerial vehicles of Iranian production to carry out the strikes.

In general, over the past day, the occupiers have launched 2 missile and 16 air strikes, carried out more than 70 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers near 9 settlements.

During October 13, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 19 strikes against the accumulation of weapons and objects of the Russian occupation army in various areas of the front.