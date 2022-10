The Polish government transferred to Ukraine 150 sets of Starlink stations.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Communication is returning to the cities and villages of the Kharkiv Region liberated from the occupiers. State-of-the-art Starlink sets have arrived in the region. Some of them are intended for mobile operators and Internet providers. This will allow for quick re-establishment of communication until the damaged infrastructure is rebuilt. People will eventually be able to hear the voices of their relatives. Mobile operators have already restored 27 mobile base stations in the Kharkiv Region and continue to restore others," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the rest of the sets will be received by the local authorities in order to establish a quick and effective restoration of the territories liberated from the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Starlink Ukraine received an operator's license in June.