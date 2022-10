Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 500 more Russian invaders, so the total losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine amounted to about 64,300 soldiers.

This follows from a statement by the pre-service of the General Staff of the AFU.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses during the day in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions.

In addition, Russian losses in manpower and equipment on October 14 amounted to:

personnel - about 64,300 (+500);

tanks – 2,521 (+10);

armored combat vehicles – 5,172 (+5);

artillery systems – 1,566 (+10);

MLRS - 362 (+5);

air defense means - 186 (+3);

planes - 268 (+0);

helicopters - 240 (+0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 1,199 (+17);

cruise missiles - 316 (+0);

ships/boats - 16 (+0);

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 3,944 (+9);

special equipment - 142 (+2).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, over the past day, October 13, the Russian occupiers launched two missile and 16 airstrikes on Ukraine.

During October 13, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 19 strikes against the accumulation of weapons and objects of the Russian occupation army in various areas of the front.