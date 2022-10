Russian occupiers have increased the number of personnel at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the city of Enerhodar, on October 10-11, an increase in the personnel of the Russian occupation troops was noted on the territory of the nuclear power plant," the General Staff notes.

According to the available information, the occupiers use the station as a base for the placement of personnel, due to the fact that the object is not fired upon.

In addition, the enemy is intensifying regime measures in the region.

In particular, representatives of the FSB of the Russian Federation are present at the checkpoints around Melitopol to carry out thorough searches, along with ordinary military personnel.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, said that, together with the Ukrainian side, progress is being made towards the creation of a nuclear safety and protection zone around the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Russian occupiers kidnapped and allegedly tortured the deputy general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP Valerii Martyniuk.