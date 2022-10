The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of occupiers near nine settlements over the past day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"During the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the direction of Terny, Opytne, Vesele, Nevelske, Odradivka, Ivanhrad, Bakhmut, Nova Kamiyanka, and Sukhyi Stavok," the General Staff reported.

At the same time, during the past day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 25 strikes.

Damage to more than 19 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as six anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, has been confirmed.

In addition, air defense units shot down five cruise missiles and nine drones.

Missile troops and artillery hit three control points, five areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, and two ammunition depots during the day.

An enemy electronic warfare station also fell into the zone of fire damage.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 13, the aircraft of the AFU carried out 19 strikes against the accumulation of weapons and objects of the Russian occupation army in various areas of the front.

On October 12, the AFU repelled attacks by the occupiers near five settlements in the Donetsk Region.